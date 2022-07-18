Dahi: Clerk sets new ‘election’ record

Haroon Rashid Khatri |

Dahi (Madhya Pradesh): Haroon Rashid Khatri (32), a clerk of district panchayat, Dahi and in-charge of panchayat election branch has conducted as many as 11 general elections in a period of 14 years of his service.

Notably, the recently held three-tier panchayat election was the 11th general election in his dedicated service period. Khatri holds expertise in election process be it Lok Sabha, assembly, gram panchayat, municipality, mandi or water consumer organisation elections. Hence, he encompasses the special associates of returning officers in every election.

Khatri said that he has imparted proficiency to the election process from his mentor and Dahi janpad’s former accounts officer Ramavatar Singh Ucharia. Prior to the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs), we used paper ballots and manual counting.

The paper ballots method was widely criticised because of fraudulent voting and booth capturing. With the inception of the computerised election process, work became absolutely tamper-proof. As a result of which, the entire election process of the recently held panchayat elections was carried out in a computerised manner under the guidance of returning officers Hitendra Bhavsar, Rajesh Bhinde and district CEO Kanchan Dongre.

