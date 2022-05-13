Dahi: Class 5th and 8th board exam results declared

Dahi (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released the results for Classes 5th and 8th on its official website on May 13. It’s been the first time after 2007-08 that the board examinations for these two classes have been held.

These exams were stopped in 2007-08 under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE).

The examinations were arranged between April 1 to 9 and the results are out exactly after a month. As per block education officer (BEO) Satishchandra Patidar and Block resource coordinator (BRC) Manoj Dubey, out of 4,141 registered students from Dahi block, 3,861 students took the examination.

Students who fail in one or more subjects (maximum three subjects) or any student who has been absent in the annual examination, can give the re-examination that will be taken in the month of June, giving them a second chance. In the second chance, if the student gets less than 33 per cent marks then he will be considered fail.

Notably, due to Covid-19, general promotion was provided to the students. But, this time Covid wave has almost ended. After which, the mentioned class examinations were taken as per the board pattern.

