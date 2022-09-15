CT scan and physiotherapy to be available soon at Civil Hospital Jaora

CT Scan machine | Representative Photo

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): State Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary announced the installation of a CT scan machine and physiotherapy unit in the civil hospital in Jaora town of Ratlam district. The community health centre in Piploda will be soon converted into a 50-bed capacity civil hospital with the help of the district administration.

The announcement was made by Prabhuram Choudhary while responding to Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey. He further informed that constant efforts are being made to improve health facilities, especially in rural areas.

The construction work of 30-bed capacity Community Health Center Ringnod has been underway at a total cost Rs 5.73 crore. The renovation work of the urban health centre will be kick-started soon. At the same time, construction work of 13 sub health centres at a total cost Rs 6.44 crore in Sujapur, Umedpura, Chipiya and other villages will soon be started.

He further informed regarding state government pilot project to recharge depleting groundwater level in the region and said that an elaborate action plan worth Rs 98.15 crore was prepared by various departments in 52 gram panchayats out of which Rs two crore was spent for survey works. Apart from this, PHE Department has also prepared an action plan of Rs 34 crore, under which work is underway.

