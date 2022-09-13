Jaora: Construction of Piploda college building approved 

Representative Photo |

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of the building of the Government College, Piploda has recently been approved at a total cost of Rs 4.34 crore. Not only this, the construction of the boundary wall of Bhagat Singh Post Graduate College, Jaora has also been approved.

The Government College was opened here at Piploda town of Jaora constituency area under Ratlam district to provide an opportunity to build capacity and knowledge in the rural populace. MLA Pandey pressed the demand for the construction of a new building for the college before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state higher education minister Mohan Yadav and also raised the issue in the state Assembly.

Now the state government higher education department has issued approval for the construction of the building of Piploda Government Arts and Science College at a total cost of Rs 4.34 crore.

Similarly, the MLA's constant efforts towards the renovation of Bhagat Singh Government Post Graduate College, Jaora has also paid off. A boundary wall has been approved for Bhagat Singh Government College at a total cost of Rs 38.91 lakh.

Along with that, a new bridge will soon be constructed across Maleni River along Bhaisadabar - Machoon Road in Jaora. The new bridge will be constructed at a cost of Rs 3.88 crore.