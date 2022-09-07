Jaora: Will pass proposal to make Jaora a district, says Municipal Council prez Anam Kadapa

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreJaora: Will pass proposal to make Jaora a district, says Municipal Council prez Anam Kadapa

Jaora municipal council felicitates national basketball player.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): State Bank of India's Agriculture Development Branch held a felicitation ceremony here in Jaora, in which Municipal Council president Anam Yusuf Kadapa said that proposal to make Jaora a district would be passed in the first meeting of the municipal council. A team of the council is already engaged on the project.

National basketball player Harendra Singh Tomar was felicitated during the programme. Along with council president Kadapa, Harendra Tomar, Congress leader Varun Shrotriya, Council chairman Kanha Hada, Suleman Khan, Imran Khan, CTO Rajiv Parihar, Vijay Nahar were present.

Branch manager Bharat Singh Goyal, Adarsh Agrawal addressed the programme and felicitated the basketball player.

