Cow milking competition: Gir cow bags top spot by producing 18.33 litres milk

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the ongoing Vikas Yatra, a competition was organised under Bharatiya Go-Vansh Puraskar Yojana to award the cow that produced the maximum milk.

In this competition, a Gir cow owned by Ajay Gehlod of village Shahpura of Depalpur tehsil got the first prize. The Gir cow gave an average of 18.33 litres of milk. A Malwi breed cow owned by Pappu Gangaram Kushwaha of village Khanpur of Depalpur Tehsil got the first prize in that category. His cow gave 10.34 litres of milk.

Under Chief Minister's Animal Husbandry Development Scheme, the district-level Indian Cattle Award Scheme competition was organised by the Animal Husbandry Department, of the district during the Vikas Yatra from February 13 to 15 at MOG Line Poultry Farm Complex.

The selected cows were milked for three consecutive days and the average milk production in these three days was taken into account.

Ajay Gehlod who won the first prize received a cash price of Rs 51,000. Gir breed cow of Rameshwar Jat of Khajuria village of the district got the second prize as his cow delivered 17.74 litres of milk per day. A prize of Rs 21,000 was given to him. The Gir breed cow of Narendra Solanki of village Mangalia of Sanwer tehsil by giving 17.63 litres of milk per day, received a third prize of Rs. 11,000.

Similarly, the Malvi cow of cattle breeder Pappu Gangaram Kushawah of village Khanpur, development block Depalpur's got first place in the district by giving 10.34 litres of milk per day. Cattle breeder Kamal Panwar's Malvi breed cow of Kachhalia development block Sanwer got second position by giving 7.64 litres of milk per day and animal breeder Mahesh Narayan Prasanna's Malvi breed cow of Hansakhedi development block Sanwer got third position by giving 4.74 litres of milk per day.

The prizes were given by the CEO of the Zilla panchayat Vandana Sharma. Deputy director of the Animal Husbandry Department, Dr Ashok Kumar Barethia thanked the cattle owner for participating in the competition.

