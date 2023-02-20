Ujjain: Narmadiya Brahmin Samaj’s programme held in presence of Indore mayor Bhargava

Indore Mayor Pushymaitra Bhargava addresses the programme of Narmadiya Brahmin Samaj, in Ujjain. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Jayanti festival and felicitation ceremony of Narmadiya Brahmin Samaj Ujjain was held at Narmada Mangalam, Dharamshala in Mahananda Nagar.

Pushyamitra Bhargava, Mayor of Indore Municipal Corporation was the chief guest. Special guest was Pt Pramod Sharma (Guruji). Saraswat guest Dr Meenakshi Joshi (Assistant Professor Sanskrit, Allahabad University, Prayagraj) was also present on this occasion. It was presided over by Dr Jayant Sharma of the society.

The event began by garlanding Maa Narmada’s photograh and lighting the lamp. All the guests were welcomed by society president Manoj Sharma and women’s unit president Usha Dongre. Girls of the society presented a welcome song and Narmada Ashtak. In the same sequence, a mesmerising presentation was given by talented Kathak dancer of the society, Surbhi Parashar.

In his address, chief guest Pushpamitra Bhargava said that Narmadiya Brahmins were the creation of Maa Narmada and one should do inspirational work for other societies by destroying the evils spread in the society. He asked youths to connect with new technology and e-library.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, in his virtual address from Bhopal through mobile, congratulated the people on Narmada Jayanti and assured them of his cooperation.

Sarla Devi and Mahadev Prasad Sharma were given Danveer Alankaran and mementoes for their remarkable donation to the society. Seniors of the society/talented students were also honoured by citations and mementoes. On behalf of the society, guests were felicitated by President Manoj Sharma and all executive members by presenting shawls, shrifal and mementoes. The programme was conducted by Lokendra Shastri and vote of thanks was proposed by the secretary of the society, Rajendra Billore.

