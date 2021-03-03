Covid vaccination in Madhya Pradesh: Citizens step towards the jab in Khandwa, Khargone, Khetia and other districts of the state

600 vaccinated in Khandwa
In Khandwa, over 600 people above 60 years of age and those with severe illness of more than 45 years of age administered corona vaccine on Wednesday.
CMHO Dr DS Chauhan said that vaccination underway in centres at B Block, Killaud, Harsud, Khalwa, Pandhana, Chaigaonmakhan and people participating in the vaccination drive with great enthusiasm.
Along with the senior citizens, the front line workers got their first dose and the health worker got their second dose as well.
Ex-MLA, ex-district panchayat prez get vaccinated
SHAJAPUR: Shajapur former MLA and former district panchayat president Shakuntala Chouhan with her husband Rajnarayan Chouhan got vaccinated under the second phase of vaccination at Shajapur situated vaccination centre on Wednesday.
Chouhan couple encouraged people to participate in the†vaccination drive and make it successful.
They received vaccine†in front†of everyone and they or their family members did not have any problem with the vaccine.
Bagh admin aims to vaccinate 8,175 senior citizens
BAGH: Vaccination drive for senior citizen began at six centres in Bagh block of Dhar district on Wednesday. Under the second phase of vaccination drive, Covid vaccine is being given to people above 60 years of age and suffering from severe illness above 45 years of age. Many senior citizens look elated after they were vaccinated and encouraged others to get vaccinated. In Bagh, a target has been set to vaccinate 8,175 senior citizens. To achieve this, vaccination centers have been set up in Bagh, Tanda, Narwali, Akhara, Pipariapani, Agar with all necessary arrangements.
1,034 get vaccine in Khargone
KHARGONE: The second phase of vaccination for senior citizen began in Khargone district at 11 centres on Wednesday. Till 3 pm, as many 1034 people age between 45 and 59 or above 60-year were vaccinated their first dose. At the same time, 329 identified personnel of front-line workers and health care workers were vaccinated. In Khargone district, vaccination is underway at 11 centres: Khargone training centre, Civil Hospital Barwah and Sanawad, Community Health Centre Barud, Segaon, Bhikangaon, Gogawan, Jhirnya, Kasrawad, Maheshwar and Bhagwanpura.
Admin sets target of vaccinating 250 in ALOT
ALOT: Vaccination for general people (above 60 years) began at Alot on Tuesday here at the government hospital. Block medical officer Abdul Qadir said that vaccination has been started here on an opening day, we set a target of vaccination of 250 people.
Retd teacher, wife get vaccine in Khetia
KHETIA: Corona vaccination under Phase 2 began at Pansemal block of Barwani district. Block medical officer Arvind Kirade said that we have set a target to vaccinate 150 people and hopefully, we will achieve that. On the day 1 of the drive- retired teacher Dineshchandra Patel and his wife Sangeetaben Patel received the vaccine at Pansemal situated health centre. They expressed happiness after getting the vaccine and encouraged others to get vaccinated without any fear or doubt.
221 vaccinated in Garoth
GAROTH: In Garoth village of Mandsaur district, as many as 221 people of above 60 years of age received corona vaccine as vaccination began here from Wednesday. In-charge chief medical health officer Virendra Verma said that to get the vaccine, people above 60 years of age also used on the spot registration to get vaccine.†
