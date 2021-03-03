Covid vaccination in Madhya Pradesh: Citizens step towards the jab in Khandwa, Khargone, Khetia and other districts of the state

SHAJAPUR: Shajapur former MLA and former district panchayat president Shakuntala Chouhan with her husband Rajnarayan Chouhan got vaccinated under the second phase of vaccination at Shajapur situated vaccination centre on Wednesday.

Chouhan couple encouraged people to participate in the†vaccination drive and make it successful.

They received vaccine†in front†of everyone and they or their family members did not have any problem with the vaccine.

Bagh admin aims to vaccinate 8,175 senior citizens

BAGH: Vaccination drive for senior citizen began at six centres in Bagh block of Dhar district on Wednesday. Under the second phase of vaccination drive, Covid vaccine is being given to people above 60 years of age and suffering from severe illness above 45 years of age. Many senior citizens look elated after they were vaccinated and encouraged others to get vaccinated. In Bagh, a target has been set to vaccinate 8,175 senior citizens. To achieve this, vaccination centers have been set up in Bagh, Tanda, Narwali, Akhara, Pipariapani, Agar with all necessary arrangements.

1,034 get vaccine in Khargone

KHARGONE: The second phase of vaccination for senior citizen began in Khargone district at 11 centres on Wednesday. Till 3 pm, as many 1034 people age between 45 and 59 or above 60-year were vaccinated their first dose. At the same time, 329 identified personnel of front-line workers and health care workers were vaccinated. In Khargone district, vaccination is underway at 11 centres: Khargone training centre, Civil Hospital Barwah and Sanawad, Community Health Centre Barud, Segaon, Bhikangaon, Gogawan, Jhirnya, Kasrawad, Maheshwar and Bhagwanpura.

Admin sets target of vaccinating 250 in ALOT