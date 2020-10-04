Covid menace: Rural areas fared better than urban areas in MP

Ratlam: Is the peak of COVID-19 cases over in the district? Was September a peak month? Three days’ figure of fresh cases, however, indicates the slight tapering in positive cases since the beginning of October.

Details of new cases since October 1 also showed that in comparison to the city area cases, rural belts are in a better position.

Between October 1 and 3, a total 43 fresh cases were reported. On October 3, 14 samples were found positive, on October 2, 15 samples turned out to be positive and on October 1, 13 cases tested positive.

In September, about 1000 cases were found positive which meant 30 cases per day in the district on an average basis per day.

Number of total Positive cases since lockdown started has gone up to 1,896 till date. 1,625 patients have recovered and 41 deaths have been reported so far in the district.

On Saturday evening, 16 new positive cases were detected when sample reports were released and 23 patients were discharged on Saturday. Two-hundred and thirty positive cases were admitted as on Sunday. 27,282 samples have been processed and 5.95 per cent samples were found positive in the district since lockdown. 137 patients sample reports were awaited from Government Medical College laboratory as on Sunday.

As per official information, out of total 14 new active positive detected on Saturday evening sample reports, only one case was from rural belt Jamda village while remaining 13 new cases were from city areas.

New cases found were from TIT Road, Ratnapuri, Subhash Nagar, hat Kichowki,Oswal Nagar, Sakhwal Nagar, Khatik Mohalla, Vikram Nagar, Alkapuri, Jain colony, Mitra Niwas road and Tripolia (all from Ratlam city).

On October 2 in the sample report, out of a total 16 new cases, fourteen were from the city areas while one each from Bilpank and Riyawan village.

On October 1, when sample reports were released 13 cases were found positive which included 10 from Ratlam city area while one each from Rattagarh, Hasanpalia, Simlawada Malwasa and Riyavan villages.