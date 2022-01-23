Covid concern: NSUI torches effigy of higher education minister, demands open book exams

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Leaders and members of the National Studentsí Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, on Friday staged a demonstration against State higher education minister Mohan Yadav and demanded to conduct UG and PG examination through open book pattern or online medium amid spike in cases of Covid-19. Under the leadership of district president Sunil Baser, protestors also torched an effigy of Yadav to show resentment amid a recent spike in covid cases.

Addressing the protest, Baser said the higher education department and college administration are not ready to understand the severity of the increasing threat of coronavirus. Covid-19 cases are increasing day by day in the country. Therefore, no risk should be taken in the pandemic.

As classes were conducted through online mode in the entire semester while the syllabus of some colleges was also incomplete, then all the examinations should also be conducted online only.

Baser cited the "current distressful situation" in the state and said that it is not at all feasible to conduct the final year examination offline. He also alleged that police and administration work under the pressure of the BJP. Condemning police atrocities on peaceful protesting students he said that the party would have to bear brunt of police action in upcoming elections.

State secretary Adarsh Joshi, general secretary Raghavraj Shaktawat, block president Harish Patidar Hanumanti, Sonia Jain, Sajid Mansoori, Kapil Surawat, Durgashankar Dhakad, and others were present.

