Covid Concern: Barwani reports 89 new cases

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): As situation in urban and rural areas in the state is getting worse by the day, Barwani district, bordering Mahrashtra reported 89 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. The tally of cases has crossed 120 mark.

As per the information shared by the health department, Barwani witnessed an upward trend in the past week much to the concern of the officials as the district borders Maharashtra state.

Among the new patients, 19 are from Barwani district headquarters, 3 are from Navalpura while Kachari Road, Chanchal Square, Sukh Vilas Colony, Anjad Naka, Sai Nath Colony, Old Housing Board Colony and Rukhmani Nagar have each reported one case.

Sendhwa block reported 14 new cases, including 1 each from Nimbark Colony, Maulana Azad Marg, Bharat Nagar, Irani Colony, Mandi courtyard, Shikari Gali and rural area Muhala Bhurapani. A total of six people have tested positive in Rajpur block.

Pansemal block close to the Maharashtra border reported 14 positive patients. This includes, 1 case each from Ward No 11 and Ward No 10, while Baljiri, Alkhar, Dondwara, Malgon, Zahoor have also reported 1 case each.

Amid spike in cases of corona, the meeting of prisoners in jails has also been banned till January 31. Schools have been closed for class I to XII.

Two doctors have been appointed in the telemedicine department of the district hospital.

New Cases

Barwani 19

Niwali 6

Pati 8

Pansemal 13

Rajpur 6

Sendhwa 14

Thikri 6

Anjad 11

Total 89

ALSO READ Bhopal: Farmers to get 25 percent advance claim amount besides assistance amount

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11:16 PM IST