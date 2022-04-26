Covid-19 in Indore: Eight positive cases on Monday after no case on Sunday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as eight new Covid positive cases were found on Monday and the positivity rate stood at 5.37 per cent. Only 149 samples were tested.

The eight cases on Monday came after zero cases were reported Sunday.

While many northern cities are scared of the fourth wave of Covid-19, the relief from the Covid cases remained short-lived in Indore as well.

Sunday was the fourth time when daily cases dropped to zero. However, the total active cases increased to 29 even when four patients were discharged on Monday.

City had witnessed the highest number of zero Covid cases in October, 2021 when no cases were reported for 10 days.

However, the number of sample testing has also decreased to the lowest but officials believe that it is not affecting the daily cases.

“Number of Covid-19 cases has decreased in the city. We have stopped conducting random sampling for the last one month due to a drop in cases and didn’t find much rise in cases except some sporadic cases for a couple of days in the last month,” District Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

The health officer has also cautioned people to be alert during the marriage season.

“Experts have already sounded an alert due to the rise in cases in northern states and appealed to the people to continue following Covid norms as negligence can become the call for another wave of the deadly pandemic disease,” he added.

Covid in Indore

Total samples tested: 37,94,476

Total positive cases: 2,07,844

Total deaths: 1,461

Total discharged: 2,06,354

Total active cases: 29

Positivity rate: 5.47 per cent

Recovery rate: 99.43 per cent

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 01:14 AM IST