COVID-19 in Indore: BJP leader Mahendra Singh Solanki opts for self-quarantine

Sonkatch/ Agar

Member of Parliament from Dewas-Shajapur, Mahendra Singh Solanki went on self-quarantine for the next five days. Solanki’s all public meeting and other programmes will remain suspended temporarily for this period.

During preliminary contact history, it was revealed that Solanki participated in a function organised at Sonkatch village of Dewas district and was in touch with one of senior BJP leader there who was later tested positive for COVID-19. In order to avoid further spread, Solanki opted for home quarantine for the next five days.

He also informed district health officer and other senior party leaders.

Earlier, on Tuesday one BJP leader from Pilwani village near Sonkatch tested COVID-19 positive. As soon as the news spread in the district, district administration swung into action and immediately quarantined 19 of his family members. They also conducted health check-ups. Administration barricaded entire area and declared it as a containment zone.

Some of other senior leaders also came in contact with party leader and now administration is digging out the leader’s contact history.

Not to mention, this is the first case recorded in Sonkatch village of Dewas district so far and now villagers and party leaders are in panic mode. As soon as party leaders came to know about COVID-19 confirmation, many leaders including zilla parishad president’s representative rushed to the hospital and went through health check-up. They also decided to go on home quarantine for next two weeks.

Sonkatch block medical officer Adarsh Naneriya informed that one health employee who came in contact with BJP leader also went on quarantine.