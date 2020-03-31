Coronavirus Update: 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indore; 49 positive cases so far

Situation in Indore has turned alarming as 17 more patients have been tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday. With these positive patients, the toll of patients reached to 49, including five in Ujjain.

According to Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal, authorities in All India Institute of Medical Science, Bhopal have informed them about 17 new positive patients but they didn’t get the list of the patients yet.

“As many as 40 samples, received from CMHO Indore, were sent for testing to Bhopal and we received information that 17 have been tested positive out of them. As the list has not been received, we cannot confirm it officially that from where these patients belong to,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia said that these 17 patients are the family members of positive patients found positive earlier. “They all have already been isolated. We have intensified the screening and sampling in the affected areas,” he added.

On Monday, eight patients tested positive, including one in Ujjain while two patients died in 24 hours.

The deceased include a 48-year-old male of Nurani Nagar and a 49-year-old female of Chandan Nagar.

Now, the total number of deaths in Indore has reached to three.