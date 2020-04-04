Coronavirus scare in MP: Villagers refuse family of 10 entry into Somkhedi

Mandleshwar: Residents of Somkhedi village near Mandleshwar did not allow a family to enter the village may be either out of fear or awareness. The incident took place on Gulawad – Bhudari road on Saturday morning after villagers intercepted 10 people of same family belonging to minority community. The group included two men, two women, four kids and two girls travelling on two motorcycles.

According to reports, villagers inquired with the family about the place from where they were coming. The family told them that they were coming from Indore and were headed to Pempura village. As soon as villagers came to know that they were coming from Indore, they stopped them and didn’t allow any one of them to enter the villagers.

Villagers later called Mandleshwar police. However, after police station in-charge Sourabh Batham did not pick the call. Later, with the help of media persons, villagers informed beat incharge, who subsequently rushed to the spot.

During questioning, commuters told the police that they lived at Sahyog Nagar in Indore and worked as daily labourer in the mandi. However, due to lockdown, they had no job and hence no option but to move to their relative's place in Pempura village.

The family tried hard to convince villagers and the police team, but they did not allow them to move ahead. Police team asked them to return to Indore as no one would allow them entry into the district owing to prohibitory orders.