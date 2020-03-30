Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh: IAS batchmates in solidarity for people

Khandwa: IAS officials from various districts are helping villagers cope with the chaos caused by the outbreak of coronavirus, especially in the times of total lockdown. The officers are also taking the support of their batch mates and friends to bring back workers stuck in adjoining states.

Collector Tanvi Sundriyal informed that her friend and batchmate Ranu Sahu posted in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh has helped her arrange means for rehabilitation of the troubled villagers of Khandwa stuck there. Apart from this, chief executive officer of district panchayat Roshan Kumar Singh and Harsud SDM Dr Parikshit Jhade, also sought help from their fellow IAS officers and made arrangements for food and accommodation in Pune, Aurangabad in Maharashtra and Surat, Himatnagar in Gujarat for the migrant workers.

Singh said that, “Through MLA Kunwar Vijay Shah, I came to know that nearly 20 people including some very young children were trapped in adjoining states due to the lockdown. They couldn’t afford proper food and accommodation. So, I called my batch mate Ayush Prasad posted there and informed them about the tribal families. They made food and accommodation arrangements for them and also conducted a health test of everyone.”

Prasad himself met these tribal families and also shared photos of the arrangements made for them. Singh also informed that 12 workers of Kalmukhi village are trapped due to the lockdown in the Hathoda village in Mangrol tehsil of Surat, and they will also be receiving help within a couple of days.

Similarly, Dr Parikshit Jhade, made the similar arrangements for 19 labourers of Umaria district trapped in Aavlya village with the help of Yogesh Barsat. Surabhi Gautam, posted in Ahmedabad, helped him in a similar way. And IAS officer Bhagyashree Vispute posted made all necessary arrangements for the families stuck in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.