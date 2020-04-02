Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh: 15 people quarantined, 9 samples collected in Ratlam

Ratlam: As many 13 Covid-19 OPD will start functioning in the rural belt of the district from Friday 3 at the PHC and CHC level.

Providing this information Dean Ratlam Medical College (RMC) Dr Sanjay Dixit said that at these specific Covid-19 clinics at the PHC and CHC level, complaints of people suffering from cold, cough and fever will be checked and treated.

He said that in Ratlam District Hospital a Covid-19 OPD is already functioning and on the same lines in the rural belt this facility will commence from April 3.

RMC dean Dr Dixit informed that nine samples of Covid-19 testing have been collected recently of which reports of five persons have turned out to be negative. He said that at the RMC situated quarantine ward presently treatment of 15 patients is underway. He said that reports of all the people who have been tested for Covid-19 have turned out to be negative.

Meanwhile an official press release informed that Rapid Response team for Covid-19 is visiting door to door on receiving information of complaints and every day at least hundred houses are being visited. In Ratlam district three mobile medical units are also functioning. Stickers have been pasted at the houses of those who travelled abroad and returned back during March month it is further informed.

Official press release further added that five private hospital of the district have also been reserved for Covid-19 where isolation ward facility has also been made available. In the beginning patients will be admitted only in the RMC situated Isolation and Quarantine wards and only if needed then private hospital facility will be put in to action.