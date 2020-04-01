Madhya Pradesh: District collectors asked to acquire hostels, schools to shelter migrants

BHOPAL: The state government is taking care of people returning from other states and migrants stranded in the state following the national lockdown.

The commissioner tribal welfare Deepali Rastogi has instructed all the collectors to take over all institutions of the departments like hostels, asharams, schools, residential and special institutes. In a letter, they are also asked to ensure amenities like electricity, drinking water and sanitations at all these facilities.

The district administration is made responsible to provide beds, food and other necessary items to the migrants.

According to information, there are around five lakh labourers from the state are working in various parts of the country. Specially in Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, in southern states like Orissa, Tamil Naidu and others.

The state borders and district borders are sealed, now the migrants have to go on 14-day quarantine before moving to their respective native places.

As the local administration is not having sufficient building to keep the migrants, the state government ordered to acquire the government buildings as well as the private buildings according to need.