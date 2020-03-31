Bhopal: No social distancing in Old City as people throng retail shops

BHOPAL: Social distancing norms were thrown in the wind in Thok Bazar (wholesale market) even after the administration placed the state capital under total lockdown. The city has been divided into five zones after a patient tested COVID-19 positive taking total positive cases in four on Tuesday.

There were some other shops who hardly deals with wholesale and they were opened in the name of supply to retailers. Such action led to swell in crowd in the market.

The traders justified that old city is already congested so even thin rush in congested areas look “heavy rush”.

Even administration admitted that total lockdown is in force and social distancing was to be maintained in whole sale market too.

Five zones -- Old City, New City, Kolar, Ratibad and Bairagarh -- have been made to ensure total lockdown.

Earlier, timing for wholesale market was fixed at 10 am to 5 pm but the administration changed the timing from noon to 4 pm.

Retailers as well as locals thronged the Thok Bazaar for purchasing essential commodities.

Vyapar Mandal Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, “Administration should ensure total lockdown in four major cities -- Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior -- to check spread of COVID-19. If market opens, definitely people will visit. Old city is already congested so even small rush in congested areas looks big. As such, there was not much rush and police was deployed to ensure social distancing. The traders cooperated with the administration to maintain the lockdown situation.”

DIG Irshad Wali said, “We are trying our level best to ensure social distancing and proper supply of essential commodities to public through retailers. It is a congested area so it looks crowded. But it is not so we have ensured proper distancing. We have divided entire state capital in five zones -- Old city, new city, Kolar, Bairagarh and Ratibad.”