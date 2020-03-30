Bhopal: Tell parents not to worry, Mama is with us, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan amid coronavirus outbreak

BHOPAL: Amidst COVID-19 scare, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a round of the city again on Monday to know about people’s problems.

Chouhan reached at the women’s hostel meant for ITI students at Govindpura and spoke to them and took feedback on the difficulties they are facing during the lockdown.

He urged the students to follow the norms of the lockdown.

Chouhan urged them to tell their parents over phone that there is nothing to worry about, because Mama is with them.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to solve students’ problems. After that, he inspected the control room in the Smart City and told the workers that, if there was any problem, they should immediately inform him.

Chouhan said since the employees were working round the clock, he wanted to meet them.

The problems will soon end, he said. The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the rising number of corona patients in Indore and hoped that the situation would soon be controlled.

Chouhan visited the Jumrati area in the old city where he distributed food and ration among the poor.

He said that the voluntary organisations are doing a yeomen’s service by providing food to the poor and that the government is with them.