Bhopal: Govt to help all those wanted to return home, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that necessary steps will be taken to help those persons, especially the labourers, who have gone to other places for work and now want to return to their homes.

For this, an officer in each district should be nominated and assigned this responsibility. The Chief Minister urged officials concerned to use PPE kits and treatment methods to investigate Coronavirus infection to its full potential. He said that social distancing must be ensured at all costs.

Chouhan also directed to give all support to such people who are trapped elsewhere due to the lockdown. People trapped in the state can call on 104 and 181 for help. Similarly, people trapped in other states can get help by calling 0755-2411180. They will be given full support, he siad. All these phone numbers are of the state control room, Bhopal.

Expressing concern over the situation in Indore, CM directed to constitute and activate a team of senior administrative officers to monitor the situation in Indore and carry out rescue works.

At the meeting, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains said that efforts have been made by the Controller Food and Drug Administration to supply PPE kits and masks throughout the state in a very short time.

Similarly, other departments and agencies should act promptly. In the meeting, the principal secretaries of medical education, health and other departments gave information about the work done so far and the work being undertake to protect citizens from the disease.

Principal Secretary Public Health and Family welfare Dr Pallavi Jain Govil informed that all the works of investigation and treatment of this disease are going on in the districts.

Three layer masks have been delivered to the divisions. More than three lakh masks have been made available to the districts. The process will be continued. Required publicity work is being carried out to well aware people.

Principal Secretary, Medical Education, Sanjay Shukla informed that efforts are being made to increase the number of ventilators in the state.

Medical colleges and large private hospitals are being authorised to give better treatment. They will work more efficiently. Additional required beds are also being arranged.