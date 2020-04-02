Coronavirus news of Indore: Anti-Corona Squad feeding 20,000 people and animals daily in times of ditress

Indore: A NGO, Anti-Corona Squad, developed a week ago on watsapp group and is feeding around 20,000 people daily in the city, claimed NGO official on Wednesday.

NGO member, Sawan Raj Asnani said they got a call from Mandi officials that the vegetables in the storage were rotting. The officials asked the NGO team to fix the problem. The NGO team members loaded the vegetables in about 70 cars and delivered them to 8 Gurudwaras of the city.

"There were tonnes of vegetables which we delivered in our own vehicles to different Gurudwaras. The food created in places of worship is reaching at least 20,000 people daily", said Sanjay Pariyani.

According to another member of NGO, Mayur Lahori, the NGO started on a whatsapp group which later converted in to a chain of groups consisting around 1000 members ready to help. He said each member has contributed around Rs 5,000 each to provide for food and other essential goods to the needy people.

The NGO also distributed about 1000 sanitizers and masks to the people surviving on the streets of the city. The team members daily collects packets of food from the gurudwaras of their respective areas and distribute these. They assure that distance should be maintained between the people and the NGO members while serving the people.

Feed hundreds of dogs daily

Apart from humanbeings, the NGO takes care of stray dogs also and its volunteers feed stray dogs of their individual area. Gotam Aspaliya, member of NGO said that around 500 eggs are given to stray dogs in various areas of the city. The volunteers procure the eggs on their own.