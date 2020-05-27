Coronavirus Lockdown Nutrition: Calzone paratha; Taste of Italy with Indian touch

Italian food has become an essential part of our life. While we might not be having pasta and lasaniya on a regular basis, most of us are accustomed to having pizza as an easy substitute for lunch/dinner.
Due to lockdown, while many miss the pizza and would love to quickly order one, it might not be the wisest choice. Here is a fun way to enjoy the flavour of pizza in a healthier and tastier way at home.
Calzone paratha is a version of Italian calzone that can be easily prepared in any Indian home with minimal ingredients.
Health Benefits
This recipe uses whole wheat chapatti, which is a powerhouse of nutrients. It is rich in Vitamin B, E & minerals such as copper, zinc, iodine, manganese, silicon, potassium, calcium and other mineral salts.
Further, a lot of chronic diseases need a diet with foods like chapatti in them. This helps in preparing your body and immune system to deal with various types of diseases.
How to make Calzone Paratha?
· Prepare a soft and spreadable dough of whole wheat flour with water and ½ tablespoon oil. Let it rest 20 minutes.
· Roll thick round or square-shaped chapattis.
· Spread 1 tablespoon pizza sauce on the chapatti. Layer chopped onion, capsicums, tomatoes and all your preferred vegetables.
· Place another roti over the first one. Seal the edges gently to safe the stuffing.
· Cook the calzone on tawa or bake in preheated oven for 2 minutes at 220 degrees Celsius. After cooking, grate cheese and cook again till cheese melts.
· Keep cooking on a low to medium heat until the cheese melts. Sprinkle oregano and red chilli flakes.
