Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Temple run ends with arrest of five in Indore

Five people who reached Narsing Temple for prayers on the occasion of Narsimha Jayanti were arrested by Sarafa TI Amrita Solanki from Shri Narsingh Mandir in Sarafa area on Wednesday. They were violating lockdown rules under which all religious places are closed to the public. They were booked under Section 188 of IPC, for violating Section 144 of CrPC.

According to Solanki, two constables from the police station received information that some people had gathered at the temple and thus violating the lockdown. The constables reached the temple and told the people to go from there to follow the lockdown. Initially, they left the temple, but they returned after a short while, ignoring the warning given by the police.

TI Namrita Solanki and her team reached there and arrested five people from the temple.

She said that the priest of the temple was not violating the lockdown as he didn’t open the temple. He was worshipping lord Narsimha inside the temple, while the people gathered outside, which comes under violation of the lockdown.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that only priest of the temple is allowed to perform pooja. No one else is allowed to visit temples during the lockdown, he added.