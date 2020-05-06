Indore Police punishes lockdown violators by making them do exercise

The government has been making appeals to citizens to take lockdown rules strictly and avoid going out of their homes, but some violators don’t seem to pay any heed.
Now, Indore Police have found a novel way to punish those who are ignoring lockdown restrictions. On Wednesday, videos started doing rounds on social media showing police personnel rounding up violators and making them exercise as a means of punishment.
This is not the first time police personnel have used innovative ways to drive home Centre’s message of “stay at home”.
On April 22, Police in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur performed 'aarti' of people who violated lockdown norms at Kidwai Nagar in Kanpur.
A video which was shared by news agency ANI, shows a policemen performing 'aarti' of the violators. During the 'aarti' few young men were seen standing with bowed heads. A police officer who was present at the site was seen giving bananas to each to the violators.
Number of COVID-19 cases in the country has 49,391, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning. This includes 33,514 active cases, and 1,694 deaths due to the infection so far. On a positive note, 14,182 people have been cured and discharged so far, according to the Health Ministry.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)