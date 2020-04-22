Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0: CLAT exam postponed to June 21

Students who have a dream to become lawyers will have to wait further to attempt Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020). CLAT 2020 has been postponed again in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to June 21.

As per the latest schedule released, the exam will now take place on June 21, from 3 pm to 5 pm. The last date for online application has also been extended to May 18.

The exam, conducted for entry into National Law Universities (NLU) across the country, was initially postponed to May 24 due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country. It was earlier scheduled to be held on May 10.

CLAT is a national level exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by the 22 NLU in the country. The entrance exam is organised every year by the Consortium of NLU.

Convenor of CLAT 2020 and Vice-Chancellor of Dharmashastra National Law University (DNLU), Jabalpur Prof Balraj Chouhan confirmed the development, after a meeting of the CLAT Consortium.

Further, students must note that starting this year, CLAT will be held in a new pattern. This year, the Executive Committee of the consortium of NLU have introduced a new exam pattern, in which changes have been made to the exam structure and composition of questions.

In the new pattern, the number of questions has been reduced to 150 from 200.

Students must remember that there has been no change in the mode of the exam; it will continue to be held in offline mode.

Candidates who have registered for the exam will be provided with necessary guidelines, sample questions, model question paper, answer keys and online learning examination materials, as per notice. Candidates can access these preparation materials on the official website of Consortium of NLUs.

Further, the student can email: clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or call on 080 47162020 (between 10 am-5 pm on all working days) for queries.