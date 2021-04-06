Coronavirus in Ujjain: Record 111 from city among 123 test positive

Ujjain: Ujjain district recorded the highest ever single-day corona positive cases on Tuesday. A total of 123 people tested positive for corona patients taking the districts tally to 6,924. The new patients include 111 patients from Ujjain City. The toll is 112.

On Monday, 74 people including 25 women tested corona-positive, As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm on Monday, out of 773 sample reports received on the day, 74 people including 66 from Ujjain City, 4 from Nagda, 2 from Barnagar and 1 each from Tarana and Ghattiya. All patients identified on Monday were symptomatic.

Overall, 927 patients, 497 of them symptomatic, were under treatment on Monday. Samples of 2,02,153 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 83 more patients discharged on the day, the total number of discharged patients increased to 5,762.

Chaardham Mandir founder Mahamandleshwar Shanti Swaroopanand, City Congress Committee working president Vivek Yadav, 14 senior citizens, 4 farmers, 3 professors 2 government employees, 2 labourers, an student, a lawyer, a civil contractor, a private scholl teacher, a lecturer, a factory worker, a railway employee, a builder, a shopkeeper, a healthcare worker, a marketing professional and a businessman are included in the list of new patients.

Covidiots: Spot fine on 244, 228 sent to jail

Despite enforcement of Covid-19 protocol, people are not abiding by the corona norms. Taking action against the covidiots the local administration collected a spot fine of Rs 48,800 from 244 people for not wearing masks while 228 violators were sent to temporary jails.

14 BOOKED FOR FLOUTING ‘HOME QURANTINE’

Meanwhile, 14 people were booked under Section 188 of the IPC for breaching the orders of home quarantine. Such offences were registered against the guilty that breached the barricades installed near their homes after their kin tested tested corona-positive. Cases against such corona norms flouters have been registered in the Nanakheda, Neelganga, Jiwajiganj and Madhav Nagar police stations. Upper collector Jitendra Singh Chouhan said that any person whose family member has tested corona-positive patient, should also abide the corona protocol and should remain home quarantined.

2 SHOPS SEALED

Local administration on Tuesday sealed two shops of Narayan Trading Company in city's Vikramaditya Cloth Market. The shop owner’s wife has tested corona-positive but he kept his shops: A-129 and A-137 open for business. FIR will be registered against the owner, said an official.

16,970 GET SECOND DOSE

So far 147242 persons have been administered first dose of Corona vaccine in the district. CMHO Dr Mahaveer Khandelwal said that the vaccination drive was launched from January 16 and 16,970 persons have been administered the second dose till April 5. He said that no serious complications have been reported in the district after administration of the Corona vaccine.

SOCIAL WORKERS JOIN CM’S VC

Sevadham Ashram founder Sudhirbhai Goyal, Father Jose Pullat of Manovikas Special School and other social workers joined a video conferencing which the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed from Bhopal on Tuesday under ‘Swasthy Aagrah’ programme. The local intelligentsia gave many suggestions to tackle the surge in corona cases. They assured the CM of their active involvement to combat the pandemic by spreading awareness among people to ward off corona infection.

RAWAT INSPECTS RDGMC

Ujjain Development Authority’s CEO and nodal officer Sojan Singh Rawat on Tuesday visited RD Gardi Medical College (RDGMC) and took stock of the oxygen supply, beds, ventilator, nursing staff, medical equipments among other facilities. A total of 130 patients are under treatment there. SDM Govind Dubey, DR HP Sonania and Dr Sudhakar Vaidya were present.