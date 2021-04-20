Coronavirus in Ujjain: CASES CROSS 10,000 MARK

Ujjain: The district logged 188 new cases of corona on Tuesday. As per the medical bulletin issued late on the day, a total of 161 people tested positive for corona in the city. The district’s tally thus breached 10,000 mark.The tally is 10,149 and the toll is 131.

With two more deaths, the toll reached 131 in the district on Monday. As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, a 57-year-old man from Ujjain City, who was admitted in the hospital after testing corona-positive on April 14-- died on April 19. While a 52-year old man from city who was tested corona-positive on April 13, died during treatment on April 19.

On Monday 255 people tested positive taking the district’s tally to 9,961 mark. Out of 1,580 sample reports, 206 persons from Ujjain City, 26 from Tarana, 12 from Nagda, 10 from Barnagar and 1 from Khachrod including 106 women tested positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 2,746 active patients, 1621 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,22,697 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 186 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 7,084.

Prof Hada dies of corona

Vikram University’s School of Studies in Continuing Education professor and ex-incharge vice-chancellor MS Hada (63) died due to Covid-19 infection at a private hospital on Monday night. His condition deteriorated and his oxygen levels plummeted. His kin arranged for oxygen cylinder, but it was too late by then.

Popular personalities continue to depart

Well-known figures of the city continue to die due to corona. Rakesh Yati (52), director of Malay Tour and Travels, Dewas Road, passed away due to corona. Some of his family members are still battling with corona at a local hospital. Proprietor of Anand Palace Hotel- Ramniwas Gupta passed away on Tuesday. He tested corona-positive and was getting treatment. The news of deaths has created an atmosphere of despair in the city, said a local.

ABBS performs Nagar Puja

In a bid to rid the world of corona, the Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj organised Nagar Puja on Tuesday on Chaitra Pratipada Ashtami. Under the leadership of Samaj’s head Pt Surendra Chaturevedi, a group launched the serial worship of presiding deities of ancient Goddess and Bhairva temples of the city amid full Covid-19 protocol. The exercise began from Chaubees Khamba Mata Mandir and concluded at Bhuki Mata Mandir.