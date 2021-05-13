Coronavirus in Ujjain: Cases breach 17,000 mark as 182 from city among 270 test positive

Ujjain: For the reasons of the state the corona bulletin for Ujjain District was issued on Thursday at 11:59 pm and was shared with the media on 12: 45 am on Friday. As per the bulletin the district recorded 270 new cases of corona and two more corona-deaths on Thursday. The city logged 182 new cases of corona. The tally has gone up to 17,038 and toll is 158.

The district reported two more deaths on Wednesday taking the toll to 156. A total of 276 more tested positive for corona on the day taking the tally 16,768. Out of 1,959 sample, 151 people from Ujjain City, 56 from Mahidpur, 36 from Barnagar, 14 from Tarana, 8 from Nagda, 6 from Khachrod and 5 from Ghattia including 115 women tested positive for corona. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 3,213 patients, 1,691 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,63,282 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 224 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winner has gone up to 13,399.