Coronavirus in Ujjain: C-vax drive postponed for a day in district; toll rises to 107, tally crosses 5,800 mark

Ujjain: The toll rose to 107 in the district after a man succumbed to coronavirus at a hospital on Tuesday. Forty-four people tested positive for corona taking the tally to 5,806 in the district.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Mahavira Khandelwal has said that Covid-19 vaccination have been postponed till March 25 in the entire Ujjain district. Only the second dose of Covid vaccine will be administered to the Healthcare and Frontline Workers at Vijayaraje Kanya School, Grassmandi intersection and Municipal Corporation office, Agar Road.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, a 65-year-old man was admitted in a hospital on March 22 after testing corona-positive. He was also suffering from hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and pneumonia. On the next day that is on March 23, he died while undergoing treatment.

Out of 1308 sample reports received on the day, 44 persons including 38 from Ujjain City, 2 each from Barnagar and Nagda and 1 from Khachrod and Tarana including 11 women were tested Corona positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Dy Dir & ASP AMONG NEW PATIENTS

The new patients include 6 senior citizens, 2 students, government employees, kirana shop owners and businessmen and a deputy-director (DD), an additional superintendent of police (ASP), an advocate, a finance department employee, a LIC agent, a bus conductor, a farmer, a cloth shop owner, a medical agency worker, a driver, an IT company employee, an medical store owner, a medical representative and a general manager. Most of them have been admitted in different private and government hospitals and some of them have been home quarantined.

SYMPTOMATIC PATIENTS INCREASING

Overall 355 patients, 169 of them symptomatic, are now under treatment. Samples of 1, 88, 353 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 22 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,344.

DM & SP visit C-dominated localities

Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla on Wednesday evening visited Manchhaman Colony, Shastri Nagar, Vivekanand Colony, Alakhdham Nagar and Ashok Nagar localities and enquired about the condition of people who have been home quarantined in these localities. Five persons were found infected with the corona in last two days in Alakhdham Nagar. Collector directed that barricades be put outside the homes of corona-positive patients. He said FIR should be registered against those who found removing the posters of a person infected with Corona which are being pasted outside their houses. He asked the CMHO Dr Mahaveer Khandelwal to shift serious Corona patients to the RD Gardi Medical College.

140 violators fined, 42 jailed, Sec 188 on 8 persons

According to additional collector Jitendra Singh Chouhan, 140 violators who did not wear masks were fined Rs 28, 000 on Wednesday. While 42 people were sent to temporary jail and 8 persons were booked under Section 188 of IPC for flouting the Covid-19 protocol.

FIR against those who hide C+ report of pvt labs

Collector and district magistrate Asheesh Singh on Wednesday ordered that all those persons who hide their Corona positive reports acquired through the private laboratories of Ujjain and Indore. He directed that if such persons fail to inform the Covid-19 Control Room on toll-free number 1075 about their corona-positive status, then they should be booked under Epidemic Act and Section 188 of IPC. “It has been noticed that such persons are not quarantining or isolating themselves and spreading corona infection to innocent victims,” he added.

People above 45 yr to be vaccinated from Apr 1

Expressing dissatisfaction over the present vaccination work in the district, collector on Wednesday said that only health department is not responsible for carrying out this drive. He directed that staff of women and child development department, civic bodies, janpad panchayats and gram panchayats to get involved in this drive. He said that all persons who are of 45 years of age would be vaccinated from April 1. He directed that vaccination centres be increased and rationalised.