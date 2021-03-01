Coronavirus in Ujjain : 6 women among 14 test positive

Ujjain: Fourteen 14 persons tested positive taking the number of corona patients to 5,285 mark in the district on Sunday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 121 sample reports received on the day, 14 persons including 11 from Ujjain City and 3 from Nadga including 6 women tested corona-positive. Overall, 79 patients, 33 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment.

Samples of 1, 72, 568 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 2 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gobe up to 5,103.