Coronavirus in Ujjain: 5 women among 6 test positive

Ujjain: Six persons tested positive for Corona taking the number of patients to 5,240 in the district on Tuesday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 305 sample reports received on the day, 6 persons including 3 from Ujjain City, 2 from Barnagar and 1 from Ghattia including 5 women were tested Corona positive. 62 patients, 27 of them symptomatic, are under treatment.

Samples of 1, 71, 408 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 4 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,075.