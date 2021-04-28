Coronavirus in Ujjain: 246 among 308 test positive in city

Ujjain: The district logged 2 more deaths and 308 new cases of corona on Wednesday. As per the medical bulletin issued late on the day, a total of 246 people tested positive for corona in the city. The district’s tally thus reached 12,498 and the toll is 146.

On Tuesday, a woman among patients died of corona taking the toll to 144 in the district. As per the medical bulletin issued at about 11.40 pm, a 50-year-old woman from Tarana was admitted to the hospital for treatment after testing positive on April 27- she died due to corona on the same day. While a 50-year-old man city tested positive on April 25 and he died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on April 27.

On Tuesday, 249 people tested positive for corona taking the tally to 12,190. Out of 1,595 sample reports, 180 persons from Ujjain City, 22 from Mahidpur, 18 from Tarana, 16 from Barnagar, 8 from Nagda, 3 from Ghattia and 2 from Khachrod including 98 women tested corona-positive on the day. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 2,903 active patients, 1,463 of them symptomatic, are now under treatment. Samples of 2,35,488 people have been collected across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 218 discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 9,143.