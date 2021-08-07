Coronavirus in Ujjain: 2 corona winners discharged; no new case reported

Ujjain: With no person testing corona positive on Saturday as well, the tally remained on 19,095. The toll is 171.

As per health bulletin issued at 9.15 pm, out of 1,237 sample reports no case of corona positive patient was reported from anywhere in the district including Ujjain City, Nagda, Mahidpur, Ghattia, Khachrod, Barnagar and Tarana.

Only two corona patients were under treatment in the local hospitals for past one week. They were discharged on the day after recovery. Samples of 4,26,476 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 18,924.

VACCINATION

In all 8,596 persons got the corona jab across the district on Friday. So far 10,39,889 and 2,39,713 people have been administered the first and second dose of anti-corona vaccine, respectively.