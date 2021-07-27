Ujjain: Pregnant women to get anti-corona jabs in Charak Bhavan

Ujjain: Pregnant women will now be vaccinated for two days at Charak Bhavan. The government has made anit-Covid vaccination mandatory for pregnant women. Their vaccination will be held on Tuesdays and Fridays at Charak Bhavan.

Civil Surgeon Dr. PN Verma said that after the order of the government, vaccines are being administered in Charak Bhavan. Counseling is also being done for the vaccine.

Trials of anit-Covid vaccine were conducted on pregnant women. After its success, now their vaccination has been made mandatory, he said. To facilitate the pregnant women, arrangements have been made for vaccination in Charak Bhavan, he added.