Coronavirus in Ujjain: 197 more test positive, 95 from city alone

Ujjain: The district logged 197 new corona patients on Wednesday. It included 95 patients from Ujjain City. The tally reached 18,291 and the toll is 164.

According to health bulletin, a 40-year-old man from Ujjain City was hospitalised on May 14 after testing corona positive. He succumbed on May 18. A 78-year-old man from Tarana who tested positive on May 16 died on Tuesday. While a 54-year-old man from the city tested positive on May 5 and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on May 18.

A total of 151 persons tested positive on Tuesday which took the tally to 18,094 mark. Out of 1,990 sample reports, 81 persons from Ujjain City, 28 from Mahidpur, 20 from Barnagar, 13 from Nagda, 7 from Khachrod and 2 from Tarana including 37 women tested positive. All of them are symptomatic.

Overall, 2,612 patients, 1,283 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,73,552 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 255 patients discharged on the day, the total number of discharged patients increased to 15318.

Noori released on personal bond

Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Noori Khan was released from the Central Bhairavgarh Jail on Wednesday evening. She was arrested on Monday under Section 144 and 151 of the Criminal Procedural Code for staging a demonstration in front of Brihaspati Bhavan during the visit of health minister. According to ASP Amrendra Singh, Noori presented a personal bond before the court of teshsildar-cum-executive magistrate and she was later release from the jail on the conditional bail.