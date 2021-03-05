Indore

Coronavirus in Ujjain: 11 from among 19 found positive

By FP News Service

Tally 5,330, toll 103

File Photo/ EXTRAVAGANZA AT WHAT COST? Throwing Covid-19 protocol to the winds hundreds of people assembled at the Ankpaat area, in Ujjain on Sunday, for the Sair-Sapata programme
Ujjain: Nineteen more people tested positive for corona taking the number of patients to 5,330 in the district on Thursday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 329 sample reports received on the day, 19 persons including 15 from Ujjain City, 3 from Nadga and 1 from Mahidpur including 4 women were tested Corona positive. Overall, 46 symptomatic patients are under treatment.

Samples of 1, 73, 585 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 12 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 5,120.

