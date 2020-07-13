Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Strict lockdown to be imposed in areas with more COVID-19 cases

After Unlock 2, the corona in the state has become uncontrollable. The administration, in view to curb the corona spread, took the decision to impose lockdown every Sunday at state level until July 31. Now the local administration is also moving towards the lockdown of cities and districts.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, while reviewing the condition and arrangements of the corona in the state through video conferencing on Monday, said that public curbs will be inforced on festivals to prevent corona infection in the state. Not more than 5 persons will gather at religious places, places of worship. In marriage, engagement etc. no more than 10-10 persons from both the parties will be involved. Not more than 10 persons will be involved in birthday etc. festivities.

The chief minister urged people to celebrate the upcoming festival at home and offer worship to the deity at home. It would not be permissible to celebrate the festival by installing statues in public places.

The Chief Minister directed that as per the decision of the District Disaster Management Group here, the colony, locality where more cases are coming, lockdown can be imposed. General lockdown should not be done.

At the meeting of the disaster management group, the committee decided that instead of general lockdown, hotspots will be locked down. The markets will be closed at 8 pm instead of 9 pm. It has been decided to lock few markets as indicated. Only home delivery facility will be available at Chappan shop. Instead of odd-even, shops will be opened alternately on left and right pattern. Decision will be taken in a day or two.

In the state capital, lockdown is likely to be imposed in a day or two. As such, Ibrahimganj has been closed for 7 days.

At the meeting of Crisis Management in Gwalior, all the members have agreed to put the city under lockdown for 7-10 days in the city. Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has sent the proposal in this regard to Principal Secretary Home.

After having a word with the traders and shopkeepers, Shivpuri Collector Anugraha also issued an order to put the city under lockdown till 19 July.