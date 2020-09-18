Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 2-yr-old girl among 33 tests positive in Ratlam, tally 1538

Ratlam: Thirty-three new positive patients were detected of Covid-19 yesterday evening when sample reports were released by Covid-19 laboratory of Government Medical College (GMC) here, taking the patients’ tally in the district to 1,538.

In last less than two and half month’s period of the unlock the number of Covid -19 patients has risen by more than seven times in the district.

As per health bulletin released on September 17 evening, 334 patients are undergoing treatment after discharge of 13 patients on recovery on Thursday.

Out of total 1,538 patients detected so far 1,173 patients have recovered while 31 patients have died. Overall, 22,393 sample tests have taken place which meant more than 5% samples were found positive.

The new patients include a two-year-old girl Katju Nagar. In last two days 82 persons have tested positive in the district.

In last 25 days the number of patients have been doubled but now it is feared that this duration is all set to get reduced if the present rate of outbreak continues.