Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 2 more positive; 6 areas denotified as containment zones in Ratlam

Ratlam: Two more corona winners have been discharged from the Government Medical College here on Wednesday. The number of discharged persons has gone up to 29 out of total 31 positive cases so far since lockdown. The condition of remaining two patients is stated to be stable and improving.

Meanwhile, Shiv Nagar containment area has on Wednesday been denotified from list of the containment zone here and the number of containment area has now reduced to six which are Siddhachalam Colony, Ganesh Nagar, Ambika Nagar, Sejawata, Jawahar Nagar and Subhash Nagar.

A 35-years-old woman died after complaining of throat pain on Tuesday evening here. Official information said that deceased woman had reached from Mumbai on May 20 along with other family members and the whole family was home quarantined.

As per official information, COVID control room received on Tuesday about ailment and a medical team rushed to the house located at Tata Nagar for health check-up of the ailing woman.

She was advised to be taken to the COVID OPD at the District Hospital where it was also observed that besides throat problem she had respiratory problem also. She was referred to Government Medical College where during treatment she passed away. Official press release added that deceased woman has been treated as a suspect COVID-19 and directions were issued for performing her final rites as per protocol on Wednesday.

Kin of the deceased woman have been quarantined and being kept under observation.

Pendency at Covid-19 lab

An official information said that on Tuesday evening only 10 sample reports were pending at the GMC's Covid-19 laboratory. With the installation of the RNA automatic extraction machine the sample processing work has become now faster at the GMC laboratory.

Covid-19 suspected samples of Neemuch and Mandsaur districts are also being processed here alongwith samples of Ratlam district. It is claimed that with the no pendency status at the GMC laboratory and now switching working on RNA Automatic Extraction machine, results would be available within reasonable time period and thus district administration will be in position to immediately chalk out strategy to deal with the situation and to check the spread of infection.