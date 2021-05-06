Coronavirus in Indore: Young brigade stand by the seniors

Indore: Those who have passed the prime years of their lives and were beginning to enjoy life of retirement are suddenly facing the trauma of finding basic necessities in times of lockdown and corona outbreak.

In such tough times, some youngsters from different fields are geared up to help seniors and ensure their wellness and comfort.

So, whether elders need medicines, ration or anything else, some youngsters are willingly helping them out.

When elderly are not able get medicines or ration, these volunteers are providing the same in Indore and nearby areas.

Legal activist Abhijeet Pandey said, “In some cases where elders don’t have money, we are reaching out to them by taking medicines and ration with the help of our group.”

He added that this is mostly required by people living in rural areas. “We are trying to do our bit based on the requests received in the network,” Pandey said.

A social worker Deepak Sharma said, “We can help each other stand and win over these tough times together, so we are trying to help out anyone and everyone that we can.” He added that elderly require our help more as they already have several other issues to battle.