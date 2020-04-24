Coronavirus in Indore: With ICMR nod, three labs to reduce MGM Medical College burden of coronavirus samples

Indore: While three of the private laboratories in Indore have got the permission to test samples of COVID-19 by Indian Council of Medical Research, experts believe that they will take a five-six days time in helping the overburdened Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College.

Laboratories have started completing the remaining formalities of starting the testing along with discussion over fixing the rates of each testing.

“It will take a week‘s time in starting the sample testing in our laboratory. After getting approval, we have started taking other permissions and completing formalities of the same,” Dr RK Sodani, director of Sodani Diagnostic, said.

He added that initially, they will help the MGM Medical College in conducting first two steps of testing through which negative samples will be tested immediately while those having chances of being positive will be tested by the college.

“There are three steps of testing including RNA extraction, gene testing and RT-PCR test. We will perform RNA extraction from the sample and will find the E-gene which the layer of the virus. If E-gene is not found in any sample, it will be negative while if it is found in any sample, the extracted sample will be sent to Medical College where they will perform the last step for confirmation,” Dr Sodani said.

He added that these will help in increasing testing and also in speeding the testing in Indore which has emerged as the hotspot of COVID-19.

Other two laboratories including Superatech and SRL will provide their confirmation report from Ahmedabad and Mumbai.