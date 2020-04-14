Coronavirus in Indore: Three more discharged from hospital, total 38

It is heart wrenching that medical service providers are being infected one after the other in the city, state and country. But as they say, all's not over and there's light at the end of the tunnel. Amid the continuing struggle with COVID-19, three more patients have been discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Two of the patients were discharged from MRTB Hospital while one was discharged from Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences.

According to officials, Firoz Bi and Waseem Khan of Tat Patti Bakhal were discharged from MRTB Hospital. They both expressed gratitude towards the hospital staff and doctors for the care and treatment.

They also appealed to the people to follow cough etiquettes and to stay at home to prevent the disease.

Another patient Vishnu Agrawal, who was tested positive among the first few patients of Indore returned home. Agrawal, resident of Sneh Nagar, was welcomed by the colony people on his return. With these patients, the total number of patients discharged in Indore reached 38.