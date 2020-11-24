Coronavirus in Indore: Private doctors roped-in for treating home isolation patients

Indore: Owing to the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city, the services of private doctors will also be taken for the convenience of the patients being treated in home isolation. Instructions have been given to train private doctors for this task. For creating awareness, the help of NGOs will also be taken.

This was decided at a review meeting on Tuesday to discuss the necessary steps that have to be taken to contain the spread of Covid-19. Collector Manish Singh presided over the meeting and additional collectors Mayank Jain, Abhay Bedekar, Ajay Dev Sharma, Rohan Saxena, Kirti Khurasia, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia along with SDM and other concerned officers were present in this meeting.

Collector Singh directed that special efforts should be made to bring awareness among common citizens to prevent corona infection. Citizens should be encouraged to apply masks compulsorily. For this special awareness drives will be carried out jointly by SDM, CSP and NGOs, especially in commercial areas.

With the rising number of corona patients, more hospitals would be added to provide adequate treatment facilities to them. Arrangements would also be made in small hospitals for corona treatment. Instructions were also given to increase the capacity of beds in MTH Hospital to 400 beds.



Singh directed maximum treatment should be made in home isolation. Instructions were given to increase the arrangement at the control room located at GSITS to fully take care of the patients in home isolation and to provide them adequate help in the treatment. Also, instructions were given to CMHO to provide nursing staff there.

The help of private doctors should also be taken to provide effective treatment in home isolation to patients with corona infection. For this, instructions were given in the meeting to train private doctors and take their meetings.