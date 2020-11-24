Indore: Dentists too want permission to perform surgery

Indore: Excited by the move of the government which allowed Ayurveda practitioners to perform various procedures including general surgeries, orthopaedic, ophthalmology, ENT and dental procedures, Madhya Pradesh State Dental Council also appealed to the government to allow the same to the dentists as well.

President of the council Dr Deshraj Jain said that the decision for allowing dentists to perform various procedures are pending due to Covid-19 and the decision should be taken by the government soon to facilitate the people in the time of crisis.

“Dental education is similar to MBBS as the students were taught and trained by the experts of medical colleges for various subjects like anatomy, biochemistry, physiology, and pharmacology. After getting a degree of BDS and MDS, dentists also become trained for performing such procedures,” Dr Jain said in a press conference.

The council officials also stated that dentists are playing an important role in managing Covid crisis.

“Madhya Pradesh has 10,088 registered dentists with the council and they are working in various hospitals and in testing to manage the Covid crisis. Dentists can fill the gap created due to the scarcity of doctors across the country,” member of council Dr Surendra Agrawal said.

IMA protesting against government decision



Indian Medical Association is protesting against the government decision of allowing Ayurveda practitioners to perform various procedures. In a gazette notification by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) listed 39 general surgery procedures and around 19 procedures involving the eye, ear, nose, and throat by amending the Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016.

“The Council has the dubious reputation of prescribing modern medical text books to its students. IMA exhorts the Council to develop their own surgical disciplines from their own ancient texts and not claim the surgical disciplines of modern medicine as their own. Such a deviant practice is unbecoming of a statutory body.” President of IMA Indore Dr Satish Joshi said.

He added that they see this development as a retrograde step of mixing the systems which will be resisted at all costs.