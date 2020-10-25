Coronavirus in Indore: Positive percentage down, but spreading to new areas

Indore: Although the percentage of positive Covid-19 patients has decreased in the last few days, it continued to spread its tentacles across the city. The 263 patients who tested positive on Saturday were found from 145 different areas of the city. This included two new areas - Parichay Nagar, and Vinod Nagar.

Out of the 145 areas, Vijay Nagar area has emerged as a top hotspot with highest 11 patients while Precanco Colony and Nehru Nagar also emerged as hotspots with eight patients each.

According to contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre, out of these 11 patients, 7 are of same family while four are neighbours in Vijay Nagar area while five were of one family in Precanco Colony.

Seven of the areas have more than five patients including Sukhliya, Veer Sawarkar Nagar, Nanda Nagar, Snehlataganj, Sukhdev Nagar, and Anand Nagar Chitawad.

Patients were found in rural areas including four from Kanadia, three from Rau, two from Limbodi Gram and one each from Chitawad Kakad and Datoda.

Various other areas have also been emerging as hotspots as patients are coming from these areas frequently. Bakhtawar Ram Nagar, Nanda Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Usha Nagar, Tilak Nagar, and Sudama Nagar are few of them.

Number of patients increasing in townships

Initially, the number of patients in the gated localities was very less but with each passing day, the number of patients coming from townships has been increased. When going through the list of 145 areas from where 263 patients tested positive, 13 areas were townships in which 20 patients were tested positive. The highest number was found in Tirupati Greens in Mhow, i.e. five.

Other areas from where patients were found on Saturday

Choithram Hospital, Kanadiya, Shree Puram, Raj Mahal Colony, Geeta Nagar, Race Course Road, Usha Nagar Ext, Kalani Nagar, Manish Puri, Dev Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Scheme 78, Scheme 54, St Francis Hospital, Rau, Moti Tabela, Navlakha, Limbodi Gram, Manorama Ganj, Lodhipura, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Usha Nagar, South Tukoganj, Ambedkar Nagar, Gawli Palasia and others