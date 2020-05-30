Coronavirus in Indore: People in non-containment, buffer zones will be tested

Indore: Already stung with the growing number of positive cases, the administration has decided to dig a trifle deeper. The authorities will now take samples from people living outside the containment areas. This was revealed by the district collector Manish Singh on Saturday.

Singh said not only non-containment areas, people living in buffer zones will also come under test ambit. The sampling will also be done in rural areas. For this purpose, over 10 teams have been formed after proper training. The process will start soon.

Singh said the widespread sampling will help the administration and health department to take necessary steps.

25 suspected traced at fever clinic, hospitalised

Collector Singh said just 4 days after the opening of Fever Clinics in the District, "We are getting encouraging results. Civil Surgeon Dr Santosh Verma informed that over 4,225 patients have been examined. Of these, 235 patients with common cold and cough were identified. They all have been treated. Also, 25 patients who showed possible symptoms of corona were admitted to MTH Hospital. Their samples have been sent for testing. Dr Verma said along with this, 122 citizens have been put in home quarantine.

It may be noted that 43 fever clinics were opened in the district. Of these, 18 clinics have been set up in urban area and remaining 25 clinics in rural areas.