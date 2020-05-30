Indore: With fresh spurt in cases, city takes a call on curbs at the end of the current lockdown

Indore got a parting kick on Saturday as Lockdown 4 ends with 87 new patients testing positive by 4 p.m. The tally of patients has gone up to 3,431 while Indore has recorded 126 corona deaths since March 5.

In the capital Bhopal new cases rose by 43 by Saturday evening taking the total so far to 1,534. The state government is expected to take a call on fresh curbs at the end of the current lockdown with a possibility of the lockdown being extended by two weeks.

While markets are abuzz in Bhopal since Saturday morning, people in Indore are treading more cautiously.

Liquor shops remained shut in the three Red Zone districts of Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain. The confrontation between the liquor cartel and the government continued with the licensees refusing to obey the order to reopen the shops in the Green Zones.

The contractors are adamant about deciding their stand only after the High Court gives its verdict on June 2. The government has gone back on considering the liquor contractors' demand to cut down the license fee in view of the stalled business due to the lockdown. Almost 80 percent of the liquor shops have remained closed due to the stalemate.

Meanwhile, Indore Collector Manish Singh has ordered spot fines on those violating lockdown rules about wearing masks, keeping a social distance, carrying sanitizer or not spitting in public places. The fine ranges from Rs 100 to 10,000.

Indore district will now be divided into 3 zones -- rural zone, urban zone and central zone -- as part of the plan to ease the lockdown from June 1.

The 29 villages around the town will be allowed more activity, urban areas outside the containment zones will also be allowed some concessions while the central zone, most affected by Covid 19, will see stiffer conditions under the lockdown.

The rising number of patients in Bhopal has led to new hotspots being marked. Jahangirabad, Mangalwara, Hanumanganj police station area of old Bhopal have reported the most cases recently. On Friday, 15 new corona positive cases were reported in these areas.

Bhopal Collector Tarun Pithode revised business hours for shops from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Saturday onwards and ordered relaxation under section 144 for the free movement of the public.