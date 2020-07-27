Coronavirus in Indore: No masks, social distancing norms forgotten - video of illegal vegetable market goes viral

Even as 127 people tested positive in Indore, a series of photographs of people crowding at a vegetable market has gone viral.
The photographs that were shared with the Indore Free Press team by our reader Nishant Yadav highlights some of the reasons why the numbers across India are constantly rising.
From the video shared by Yadav, there are a few people who haven’t even bothered wearing a mask.
As the cases began to increase, the district administration has shut down the Choithram Mandi till further orders as no social distancing was followed there. However, the vegetable vendors started illegal mandi.
A few days ago, Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal had said that around 60 per cent of the cases in the city had come due to overcrowding in vegetable markets.
127 fresh positive cases came to the fore on Sunday out of 1,445 sample reports received. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 8.79 percent and total number of patients reached 6,985.
According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Sunday night was 1,31,470 and total number of samples tested positive are 6, 985. As many as 1,301 samples were tested negative on Sunday.
“We have taken as many as 1,179 more samples,” he added.
As many as 1,982 patients are undergoing treatment at various city-based hospitals. Total 4,699 patients have been discharged so far.
