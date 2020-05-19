Coronavirus in Indore: Confusion reigns over DAVV’s entrance exams for CET

Contradictions prevailed in the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) varsity when the university stood for holding Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions in its teaching departments while a committee of vice chancellors constituted by Raj Bhawan seemed favoring enrollments on merit basis, at the time of Covid-19.

In its report to Chancellor Lalji Tandon, the committee recommended that admission by the universities for session 2020-21 should be based on merit and not by entrance test.

“By going through merit of students in qualifying exams, the admissions in university teaching departments should be granted. Entrance exams are unwarranted,” said one of the VCs in the committee wishing anonymity.

He stated that in a phase where the government is postponing all the exams of final year/semester students of UG and PG courses, DAVV should not think of holding entrance exams. “It’s too naïve on the part of DAVV VC Renu Jain,” he added.

The committee even stated that Department of Higher Education (DHE) has also nodded for the admissions on merit basis in coming academic year.

“In a recent meeting of heads of teaching departments, DAVV resolved that it would be appropriate to admit students through CET,” said DAVV media coordinator Chandan Gupta.

In its defence, DAVV cited that it is bound with rule by Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High for holding CET for admission.

On a petition challenging cancellation of CET-2019, the HC last year ruled and allowed admission on merit basis but stated that for next year admissions, it should be done through entrance test.

Last year, the online CET was cancelled after being marred by glitches and decision to grant admission in university departments was taken on the basis of marks of students in qualifying exams. However, the decision was challenged by a student in High Court. The court permitted admission on basis of marks in qualifying exams for session 2019-20 but cleared that in future, the university shall make all necessary arrangements for conducting examination to admit students in various academic programmes to maintain the standards of admission, strictly as per rules.

The university officers’ stated that the university could not go beyond this HC ruling but legal experts say that the varsity could move court citing Covid-19 situation for allowing it to admit students on the basis of marks in qualifying exams.

“It’s an extra-ordinary situation much complex than it was last year. The university can get relief from court in the very first hearing,” said advocate Nimesh Pathak.